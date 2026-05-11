Two Arrested After Early Morning Robbery at Bradford Convenience Store

West Yorkshire Police arrested a 23-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy following a robbery at a convenience store on Beacon Road, Wibsey, Bradford, at 7:23am on 11 May. Officers quickly secured the scene as investigations are ongoing.

Scene Secured In Wibsey

Police established a cordon around the convenience store to preserve evidence and collect witness statements after the early morning call.

Two Arrests Made

The two suspects were detained nearby and remain in custody while inquiries continue.

Ongoing Police Enquiry

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate the incident and urge anyone with information to get in touch.