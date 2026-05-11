Two Men Stabbed at Digbeth Venue in Birmingham Police Probe

West Midlands Police are investigating after two men were stabbed at a venue on Lower Trinity Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, just before 7pm on 9 May. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, with both victims hospitalised and treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Scene Secured In Digbeth

Police continue to secure the venue, gathering evidence and working to understand the circumstances behind the stabbing. Dozens of people were inside at the time of the attack.

Police Seek Witness Footage

Officers are appealing for anyone who captured mobile phone footage or witnessed the attack to come forward. Such evidence could prove crucial to the ongoing investigation.

How To Report Information

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via 101 or the live chat on their website, quoting incident number 4320 of 9 May. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.