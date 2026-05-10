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GWENT HIT AND RUN Two Teens Killed in Suspected Hit-and-Run in Newport Named

Two Teens Killed in Suspected Hit-and-Run in Newport Named

Two teenagers, 19-year-old Jaydon Bowyer and 16-year-old Ta-Shay Canoville, died after their motorbike was hit by a BMW on Aberthaw Road, Newport, around 1:30am on 7 May. Gwent Police say the vehicle involved left the scene before officers arrived. The tragedy has prompted a murder investigation.

Suspected Hit-and-run

The fatal collision occurred near a roundabout on Aberthaw Road, with both teenagers pronounced dead at the scene. Police are treating the incident as a hit-and-run and have launched a major inquiry.

Multiple Arrests Made

An 18-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman remain in custody on suspicion of murder. Additionally, a 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Heartbreaking Tributes Pour In

Sophie Pederson, Jaydon’s mother, expressed her grief, calling him her “whole world” and “the best boy ever.” His girlfriend, Rachael Stephenson, shared touching memories, saying he was her happiness and helped her through difficult times.

Community Mourns Together

Friends and family commemorated the boys with balloon releases and blue flares. Ta-Shay’s father Carl’s football team held a minute’s silence and wore black armbands in tribute. The community continues to rally in support of the grieving families.

Police Appeal For Information

Gwent Police are urging anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from midnight to 1:40am on 7 May on or near Aberthaw Road to come forward and assist the investigation. Newport councillor Alex Pimm asked the public to avoid speculation as the inquiry unfolds.

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