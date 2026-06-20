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TYRE BLAZE Tyre Fire Sparks Smoke Over Bradford’s Myra Shay on Barkerend Road

Tyre Fire Sparks Smoke Over Bradford’s Myra Shay on Barkerend Road

At 8:44pm on Saturday 20 June, Bradford fire crews tackled a tyre fire in the open at the Myra Shay recreational area on Barkerend Road, Bradford. The blaze caused thick smoke to billow across the skyline, prompting an emergency response from fire and police teams.

Flames Spread To Trees

The fire involved a substantial quantity of tyres and quickly spread to nearby trees and bushes in this well-used community space, raising concerns about local safety and environmental impact.

Firefighters Battle Blaze

Initial crews from Bradford were supported by firefighters from Shipley, using a hosereel jet to combat the flames. Water was continuously ferried from a nearby hydrant to maintain pump pressure on the fireground.

Police Attend Scene

Local police were requested and attended the scene to assist with safety and investigate the cause of the fire.

Community Impact

The fire disrupted the popular recreational space in Myra Shay, highlighting concerns for community wellbeing and the risk posed by tyre fires in urban areas.

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