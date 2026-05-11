UK Eurovision Entry Faces Last Place Fears After Performance Leak

The UK’s chances at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest look bleak after the first clip of our representative’s live performance leaked online. Sam Battle, known as Look Mum No Computer, is set to perform his techno-pop track Eins, Zwei, Drei at the Grand Final in the UK’s latest bid for Eurovision glory. But early reactions suggest the entry could be heading for another dreaded last-place finish.

Experimental Act Raises Eyebrows

Look Mum No Computer’s performance is a departure from traditional UK Eurovision entries, blending experimental sounds with German lyrics. The track’s unusual style has divided viewers, sparking sharp criticism and memes online. Fans and critics alike are questioning the song’s appeal and suitability for the European stage.

UK’s Eurovision Struggles Continue

The UK has a troubling history in recent contests, finishing last five times since 2003 and securing zero public points in 2024 and 2025. This year’s entry has many fearing a repeat of those poor results, especially amid social media backlash calling the song “rubbish” and questioning the selection process.

Public Reaction Turns Negative

“It’s rubbish, but if you mute it and play something good over the—nah it’s still rubbish,”

“I wonder how bad the other entries had to be for this to be the best option,”

Such comments reflect widespread scepticism. Many question why the UK is sending a German-language track and doubt it will resonate with European voters, potentially securing yet another ‘nul points’ score.

Hope Remains After Past Success

Despite growing pessimism, the UK’s Eurovision history isn’t all bad. In 2022, Sam Ryder secured second place with Space Man, showing a potential path back to success. For now, public expectations are low, but the final performance could still defy the odds.