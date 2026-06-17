Wiltshire Police Officer Sacked for Racist and Homophobic Remarks

A Wiltshire police officer has been dismissed for making homophobic and racist comments to colleagues while off duty, following a misconduct hearing chaired by Assistant Chief Officer Craig Holden on 10 June.

Misconduct Hearing Outcome

Police Constable Tony Walsh, based in Chippenham, faced three allegations of highly inappropriate remarks, which were all upheld by the panel. The hearing found that PC Walsh breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour concerning discreditable conduct and respect towards others.

Breaches Confirmed

The allegations related to comments were considered both homophobic and racially discriminatory. The panel concluded that these actions were incompatible with police standards and code of conduct.

Dismissal Without Notice

As a result of the findings, PC Walsh was sacked without notice. Under the Police Conduct Regulations 2020, he has ten working days to lodge an appeal against the decision.

Impact On Wiltshire Police

This dismissal highlights the force’s ongoing commitment to upholding professional behaviour and ensuring that discriminatory conduct is not tolerated within its ranks.