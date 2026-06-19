Wolverhampton Man Jailed for Smuggling Migrants to France in Lorries

A 25-year-old man from Wolverhampton has been sentenced to five years and three months in prison for his key role in a migrant smuggling network transporting people from the UK to France in heavy goods vehicles (HGVs). Jaskirat Singh pleaded guilty at Canterbury Crown Court on 18 June 2026 to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Organised Smuggling Operation

Prosecutors revealed Singh acted as the logistics manager for a sophisticated smuggling ring. He recruited HGV drivers, organised pick-up points, and handled payments without directly contacting migrants. Singh’s operation moved up to 60 individuals weekly, packing around 15 migrants into cramped and unsafe lorry trailers.

Tiktok Used To Promote Routes

Singh ran a TikTok account where he advertised illegal trips with videos featuring beach backdrops and captions like “UK to France, safe done.” Authorities uncovered digital evidence showcasing large sums of cash and footage of migrants disembarking lorries accompanied by voiceovers touting the route.

Criminal Profits Exposed

Financial investigations found Singh earned more than £185,000 through the smuggling enterprise. HGV drivers were paid up to £5,500 per crossing to ferry migrants illegally hidden inside freight vehicles across the Channel.

Operation Uncovered At Dover Port

The network was exposed in December 2024 when border officials at the Port of Dover intercepted a lorry containing 11 Indian nationals concealed inside. This arrest helped dismantle the broader smuggling ring.

Proceeds Of Crime Action

Following sentencing, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced it is pursuing a confiscation order to recover Singh’s criminal earnings by seizing and liquidating his assets, aiming to reclaim the £185,000 made from the illegal migrant transport.