Woman Found Dead at Leeds Tower Block as Murder Investigation Launched

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead inside a flat at a high-rise tower block in Leeds, with a man arrested on suspicion of murder. Emergency services were called to Cottingley Towers at around 11.40pm on Friday (24 July) following reports of an incident at the residential block. On arrival, officers discovered the body of a 58-year-old woman with fatal injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A 52-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

Man Arrested

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident and believe it to be an isolated case. Specialist family liaison officers are supporting the woman’s relatives as enquiries continue.

Police Reassure Local Community

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Eleanor Buchanan, who is leading the investigation, acknowledged the impact the incident would have on the local community. She said: “This has clearly been a very serious incident and we are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what took place at this address. “Incidents such as this rightly cause concern among communities and I want to assure residents all necessary resources are being used.”

Appeal for Information

Officers remain at the scene carrying out forensic examinations and house-to-house enquiries. Police are urging anyone who was in the Cottingley Towers area late on Friday night, or anyone with information that could assist the investigation, to come forward. Enquiries into the woman’s death remain ongoing.