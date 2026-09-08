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MIGRANT CRISIS Young girl pictured clapping demonstrators as march passes through Dover

Young girl pictured clapping demonstrators as march passes through Dover

A striking photograph captured during Saturday’s demonstration in Dover shows a young girl standing at the roadside and applauding as protesters march past.

The image shows the child watching from the side of the route as a large group of demonstrators carrying Union flags and St George’s flags passes through the Kent town.

The photograph has since been widely shared on social media by supporters of the demonstration, who say it presents a different picture of the event from some of the more negative accounts surrounding the protest.

One post sharing the image claimed the moment was in “stark contrast” to reports suggesting women and children had been frightened by the demonstration.

Supporters also portrayed the photograph as symbolic of their stated reasons for attending, with the image of the young girl applauding the marchers attracting considerable attention online.

The photograph captures one moment from Saturday’s demonstration and does not, by itself, establish the experiences or views of other residents and people present during the event.

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