Man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was “beaten up” in Streatham

A man aged in his 50s is in a serious condition in hospital after he was “beaten up” — and left unconscious in #Streatham. One shocked resident has made claim that the man had his head kicked about like a football when he fell to the floor following the attack on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement the Met Police said at 2:46pm they were called to a residential address on Sunnyhill Road, SW16, following reports of a fight.

No arrests were made and a crime scene remains in place. It comes after a 16-year-old boy was left in a critical condition after suffering multiple stab wounds outside Streatham Station yesterday, just after 6:00pm.