Three stabbed and man beaten unconscious in Kettering town centre violence

Four people have been taken to hospital after three people were stabbed and another man was beaten unconscious during serious violence in Kettering town centre.

Police and paramedics were called to Gold Street shortly after 8.35pm on Sunday, 30 August, following reports that a 30-year-old woman had been stabbed outside The Peacock pub.

When officers arrived minutes later, they discovered two other men who had also suffered stab wounds.

A third man was found lying unconscious in the road opposite the entrance to the nearby Newlands shopping centre.

All four casualties were taken to Kettering General Hospital, with police confirming that one underwent surgery overnight.

Four arrested as investigation launched

Northamptonshire Police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Kettering on suspicion of three counts of grievous bodily harm.

Two men, aged 43 and 40, both from Kettering, and a 31-year-old man from Barton Seagrave have also been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Detectives said they are not ruling out further arrests as they work to establish exactly what happened.

Police appeal for video footage

Detective Inspector Wayne Preece said: “This was a very serious incident and a fast-moving investigation is now under way to find out what has happened.

“Thankfully, police responded really quickly to this incident and we have made a number of arrests and are not ruling out further ones.

“Tackling knife crime remains a key priority for this Force and we will relentlessly target those individuals who carry such weapons on our streets.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to obtain mobile phone footage, CCTV or dashcam recordings capturing the incident or events surrounding it.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 549 of 30/08/2026.