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LOCKDOWN Three injured in targeted shooting in Braintree town centre

Three injured in targeted shooting in Braintree town centre

 

Three people have been taken to hospital following a firearms incident in Braintree town centre, with one person arrested as police hunt for others believed to have been involved.

Essex Police were called to Market Place, Braintree, at around 10.10pm on Monday, 31 August, following reports of a firearms incident.

Three people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Police said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Police believe shooting was targeted

Detective Inspector Richard Trower said investigators believe those involved are known to each other and that the incident was not a random attack.

He said: “We do not believe this was a random incident but instead directed by one specific group of people towards another specific group of people.”

Police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public.

Police searching for four males

Officers are working to identify and locate four men or boys, aged from their mid-teens to mid-20s, who were reportedly seen leaving the area following the incident.

A significant police presence remains in Braintree town centre this morning while detectives carry out enquiries and forensic work.

DI Trower added: “There is currently a large and visible police presence in the town centre and we expect to remain there into the morning as we carry out enquiries.”

Anyone with information about the shooting, including relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, is urged to contact Essex Police.

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