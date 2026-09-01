Urgent search for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in London

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Maidstone who is believed to have travelled to London and may be in the company of a man.

Shanice Wakenell was last seen at around 4pm on Monday, 31 August 2026, near Maidstone Bus Station in Romney Place.

Kent Police believe Shanice then travelled to London.

CCTV subsequently captured her near Harrow and Wealdstone Station at around 7.17pm on Monday.

Description of missing Shanice

Shanice is described as around 5ft 6in tall, with black hair which was braided when she disappeared.

She was last seen wearing a short black jumpsuit with a white stripe around the arm and chest area, a black cardigan and white Croc-style shoes.

Police said Shanice is believed to have met a man in London and may still be in his company.

Anyone with critical information about Shanice’s current whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 31-1072.

Anyone with other information which could assist the search should contact Kent Police through its online live chat service or call 101.