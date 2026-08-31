Bonnie Blue announces birth of baby at London’s exclusive Lindo Wing

Online personality Bonnie Blue has announced that she has given birth after sharing footage from the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Tia Billinger, shared the news with her social media followers over the weekend.

Footage posted online appeared to show Blue arriving at the private maternity unit in Paddington ahead of the birth.

The Lindo Wing is well known for its royal connections and was where Catherine, Princess of Wales, gave birth to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Baby ‘super, super healthy’

In a video posted following the birth, Blue said she had undergone a Caesarean section and described her newborn baby as “super, super healthy”.

She also said she expected to be discharged and return home later that day.

Blue has not publicly disclosed the baby’s name or sex.

The father has not been publicly identified

Blue has previously claimed she did not know the identity of the baby’s father after becoming pregnant following an event which she said involved around 400 men.

She said DNA samples and contact information had been collected from participants so that, in the event of a pregnancy, efforts could potentially be made to establish paternity.

No father has been publicly identified.

The claims surrounding the circumstances of conception are Blue’s own public account and have not been independently verified.