Man suffered a cut to his neck in Rochester attack

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Rochester. The incident happened in Wickham Street, at around 4.30pm on Thursday 27 April 2023.

It is reported that one or two men went to a property and assaulted a man in his 40s. The victim suffered a cut to his neck and received hospital treatment before being discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Michael Nolan, said: ‘An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the incident and enquiries have been completed by officers in the area.‘We are now urging witnesses or anybody with information to call our appeal line.’

Local residents with private CCTV and motorists with dashcam who were in the Wickham Street area at the time of the incident, are also asked to check for footage that may assist.

Anyone with information should call the Medway appeals line on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/75479/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

