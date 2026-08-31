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PARK SOUTH SWINDON Residents urged to be vigilant after reports of suspicious behaviour around Swindon homes

 

Residents in Park South have been urged to remain vigilant after a man was reportedly seen lingering around homes, looking towards properties and hiding between parked vehicles late at night.

A resident has issued a warning to neighbours following what they described as an “uncomfortable and unsettling” incident at around 9.30pm.

According to the resident, the man was captured on CCTV spending time around the residential area rather than simply passing through.

The resident said they initially went outside and saw the man walk away, but later spotted him again after returning upstairs.

They claimed the man was standing between two parked cars in the shadows and looking towards their bedroom window.

After the resident returned outside, the man allegedly began moving towards an alleyway between properties before running from the area after being challenged.

Unusual items reportedly left beside homes

The resident also raised concerns about items of clothing which they say have repeatedly been discovered beside fences in the area.

Several pieces of clothing, including jumpers, were reportedly found wrapped or tied together near two neighbouring properties.

The resident said the circumstances had caused concern among neighbours but stressed that they did not know the man’s intentions and were not making allegations about why he was in the area or why the clothing had been left there.

They said: “I don’t know what this person’s intentions are, and I’m not going to make accusations about something I cannot prove.”

They added that they were speaking publicly because they wanted neighbours to be aware of what they had witnessed.

Police to be informed

The resident said the incident would be reported to police and that CCTV recordings had been retained.

Neighbours are being encouraged to check that doors, windows and side entrances are secure and ensure CCTV and video doorbells are operating.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour should avoid putting themselves at risk and report their concerns to police. If a crime is taking place or somebody is in immediate danger, call 999; otherwise reports can be made to police via 101.

At this stage, the account is based on information provided by a local resident and there has been no police confirmation of any criminal offence or of the individual’s intentions.

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