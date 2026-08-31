Fundraiser for families of PCs Matthew Blades and Tom Clough to close after overwhelming public support

A fundraiser supporting the families of two police officers killed in a collision is to close to new donations after organisers said the response from the public had been “truly overwhelming”.

The Cleveland Police Federation fundraiser was established to support the families of PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough following their deaths.

Organiser Carl Baker has now announced that the appeal will close to new donations at 9am on Tuesday, 1 September.

He thanked everyone who had donated, shared the appeal or sent messages of support to the officers’ families.

Mr Baker said: “The response has been truly overwhelming. The kindness and generosity shown by people across the country and beyond has meant an enormous amount, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who has stood behind both families during such an unimaginably difficult time.”

Fundraiser to close at 9am

Organisers said the decision to close the appeal had been made following “careful consideration”.

The Cleveland Police Federation is now working directly with GoFundMe to ensure arrangements are in place for the money raised to support both families.

Anyone still wishing to contribute has until 9am on Tuesday before new donations are stopped.

Mr Baker added: “There are simply not enough words to properly thank everyone for what you have done.

“Every donation, every share and every message of support has contributed to the incredible response for Matt and Tom’s families.

“From everyone at Cleveland Police Federation, thank you for standing with the families of Matt and Tom and for showing just how much support is around them.”

The appeal was launched following the deaths of PC Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38, who were killed when their marked armed-response vehicle was involved in a collision on the A66 in the early hours of Saturday, 22 August.

The officers’ deaths prompted an outpouring of tributes and support from police forces, emergency services and members of the public across the country.