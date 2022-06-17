Another fake message is circulating on WhatsApp that entices you with the chance to win a Screwfix Father’s Day gift.

The message is sent by one of your contacts and claims that a DeWalt drill with convincing Screwfix branding is up for grabs. ‘2022 Father’s Day Giveaway – Screwfix,’ begins the message. Get your DeWalt Combi Drill for free. screwfix.com,’ before redirecting to a dubious Russian website.

Screwfix issued a statement via its official Twitter account, saying, ‘We are aware of fake messages circulating via WhatsApp and other social channels using Screwfix branding.’ ‘If you receive a suspicious message, we strongly advise you to delete it and not to click any links or share it with your contacts.’

‘We would never request personal information from our customers via WhatsApp in order to enter a competition.’

If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, please report it to Action Fraud.’ Signs it’s a scam The link shared in the message does not take you to the official Screwfix website, and it’s always a good idea to double-check the website you’re being directed to before clicking on it.

If you receive a message like this, open the WhatsApp message and select Block and Report. You can also report suspicious text messages to 7726 and the company that the text was impersonating.