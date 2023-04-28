Tens Of Thousands In Drugs And Cash Seized In Crawley - Uknip

Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

Tens of thousands in drugs and cash seized in Crawley

by uknip247
In a major drug bust, Sussex police officers confiscated drugs and cash amounting to tens of thousands of pounds from a suspected organised crime group operating in the area. The Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) carried out a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property north of Crawley on Saturday, April 8.

Upon entering the property, officers discovered two men trying to flee through the rear exit but were apprehended by TEU officers and PD Tsar, a three-year-old German Shepherd. Another suspect was caught attempting to flush class A drugs down the toilet, while a fourth man feigned sleep.

In total, four arrests were made as a result of the operation. A thorough search of the premises led to the discovery of a large quantity of cocaine, both individually wrapped and in blocks, as well as a substantial amount of cannabis. Thanks to PD Paddy, police also found cash worth thousands of pounds hidden in carrier bags inside the property.

Pd Paddy

West Sussex local policing Superintendent Nicholas Dias praised the efforts of the officers, stating, “The officers involved in this operation have shown great teamwork to prevent drugs suspects operating in Crawley.” He emphasized the department’s determination to disrupt drug supply and associated criminal activity, which causes significant harm in communities.

Three men, aged 29, 24, and 23, were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, and concealing, disguising or converting criminal property. The fourth suspect, a 25-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug. All four individuals were released on bail pending further investigation.

Sussex Police continue to encourage the public to report any suspected drug dealing and anti-social behaviour via their website.

