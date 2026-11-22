A major incident has been declared at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena after reports that a substance believed to be tear gas was released into the crowd during a concert on Sunday night (22 November).

Emergency services, including armed police and specialist ambulance teams, were sent to the venue on the Etihad Campus as concertgoers were evacuated.

The incident occurred towards the end of a performance by American rapper Don Toliver.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a major incident had been declared to coordinate the emergency response, with people affected receiving assistance.

No serious injuries had been reported at the time of the force’s initial statement.

Concertgoers evacuated from Co-op Live

Footage circulating on social media showed emergency vehicles outside the arena as people left the venue.

There were reports that a substance believed to be tear gas had been released inside the crowd, although its identity and how it came to be discharged have not been confirmed.

Specialist emergency crews, including Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) personnel, were reported to be attending.

Police urged members of the public to avoid the area while emergency services helped concertgoers leave safely.

Greater Manchester Police declare major incident

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said:

“All attendees are currently being safely evacuated as a precaution. Those showing signs of being impacted are being supported by emergency services, with thankfully no serious injuries reported.”

The force added:

“Please stay away from the arena whilst emergency services help those that have been at the concert safely make their way to their transport home.”

Police confirmed that a major incident had been declared so emergency services and partner agencies could coordinate their response.

Investigation into reported substance release

The exact nature of the substance has not been established, and police have not confirmed whether the incident was deliberate.

There has been no confirmed information about arrests or the number of people requiring medical attention.

The incident remains ongoing, with further details expected from emergency services.

Members of the public have been advised to follow official police updates and avoid travelling to Co-op Live while the response continues.