An Albanian man convicted of supplying cocaine has failed in his bid to avoid deportation after arguing that his removal would have a serious impact on his partner.

Eugert Pulaj, 37, received a 28-month prison sentence in June 2024 for possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

He challenged the decision to deport him, relying in part on his relationship with a Romanian woman who has settled status in the UK.

Tribunal considers impact on partner

The immigration proceedings considered evidence about his partner’s ADHD, anxiety and depression, and the support Pulaj said he provided in their relationship.

The First-tier Tribunal dismissed his appeal against deportation in a decision dated 15 January 2026.

The case subsequently reached the Upper Tribunal, where the question was whether the earlier decision involved an error of law.

The proceedings concerned the legal balance between family life and the public interest in deporting foreign offenders. The existence of medical conditions does not automatically determine the outcome of an immigration appeal.