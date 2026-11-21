The Princess of Wales has spoken about how a cancer diagnosis changed her life in a new documentary following her recovery and a demanding mountain challenge.

Catherine, 44, reflects on the physical and emotional effects of illness in Heal, a BBC film due to air on Sunday 29 November.

It follows the Princess as she completes the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Princess reflects on life after treatment

In a trailer released ahead of the programme, Catherine says: “Cancer does change you.”

She discusses the importance of finding hope after a diagnosis and of receiving support from others facing serious illness.

The film also includes conversations with people affected by cancer and footage of the Princess undertaking the challenge in June.

Film to air on BBC One

The 30-minute documentary is scheduled for BBC One at 6.40pm on Sunday 29 November and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Catherine announced in September 2024 that she had completed chemotherapy and confirmed in January 2025 that her cancer was in remission.

The documentary explores her experiences of recovery and the role of community, wellbeing and the natural world in rebuilding life after illness.