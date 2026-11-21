Leeds Castle in Kent has announced a programme of Christmas events including an illuminated trail and a Wallace and Gromit-themed mystery.

The attraction’s A Cracking Christmas Caper experience runs from 21 November to 3 January and invites families to follow clues in a search for a missing castle diamond.

Characters from the Aardman stories are included in the trail, with live performers on selected weekends and school holiday dates. The experience is included with daytime admission.

Christmas lights and other events

A separate ticketed Christmas lights event features illuminated displays including a Fire Garden, a laser installation and a water fountain show. The original programme lists ticket prices between £19.50 and £27.

Other planned events include a Regency-inspired masquerade ball with dinner and dancing, festive afternoon tea and a children’s Father Christmas experience.

Afternoon tea is advertised from 21 November until 3 January, with adult prices starting at £39.95 and children’s prices from £19.95.

Some events require separate tickets in addition to standard castle admission. Visitors should check Leeds Castle’s current booking information for dates, prices and availability.