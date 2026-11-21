Passengers travelling through Swindon town centre are being reminded to use the Fleming Way bus interchange following the closure of the old bus station.

The former station closed when services transferred to the new £33 million interchange on 31 August 2025. Demolition work at the former site began in January 2026.

The replacement facilities are on Fleming Way, close to the railway station and town centre. Stops are spread along the road and identified by letters, so passengers should check their route before travelling.

Where to find your bus

Local and regional services use designated stops across the interchange. Electronic displays provide departure information, and routes may use different stops depending on their direction.

Services connect Swindon with residential areas, the Great Western Hospital and destinations including Chippenham, Devizes, Marlborough and Cirencester.

National Express coaches use designated coach stops at the interchange.

Check the latest timetables

Bus services and departure stands can change, especially during roadworks, evenings, weekends and bank holidays.

Travellers should consult Swindon’s Bus Company stop guide and their operator’s latest timetable before setting off.

Swindon Borough Council says the new interchange includes improved shelters, real-time information and more accessible passenger facilities.