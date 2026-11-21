A person from Amesbury has been fined £1,000 after being caught illegally dumping waste in the Stonehenge area.

Wiltshire Council said its environmental enforcement officers identified the offender after reviewing footage from a remote surveillance camera.

The investigation resulted in a £1,000 fixed penalty notice.

Higher penalties now available

The incident took place before changes to the penalty regime came into force, meaning the offender was dealt with under the previous rules.

The council says fines of up to £5,000 can now be issued for certain fly-tipping offences.

Councillor Martin Smith, cabinet member for highways, street scene and flooding, said the case demonstrated that people dumping waste illegally could be identified and penalised.

He urged residents to report fly-tipping and information that could help identify offenders.

The council uses surveillance cameras, intelligence-led investigations and partnership working to tackle waste crime across Wiltshire.

Reports can be submitted through Wiltshire Council’s fly-tipping reporting page.