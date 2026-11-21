Robert Arkins, who played Jimmy Rabbitte in the 1991 film The Commitments, is heading to Brighton with his nine-piece band for a live show next autumn.

The Dublin musician and actor is due to perform at Quarters on Sunday 3 October 2027 as part of a tour across the UK and Ireland.

The concert will feature music associated with the film, alongside Detroit soul and Northern Soul favourites.

Return to the music of The Commitments

Arkins played the aspiring band manager at the centre of Alan Parker’s film about a group of young Dublin musicians forming a soul band.

His 2027 tour follows a run of shows marking the film’s 35th anniversary.

Venues on the itinerary include Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bristol, Oxford and London, with Irish dates after Brighton.

The Brighton date is listed by both Quarters and the artist’s official tour website.

Event and ticket information is available from the venue.