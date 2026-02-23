Watch Live
HIT BY A TRAIN Emergency Incident Near Norwood Junction Causes Major Rail Disruption Across South London

Published: 10:10 pm February 23, 2026
Updated: 4:44 am February 24, 2026

Passengers travelling through South London faced major disruption late this evening after emergency services responded to a serious incident on the railway near Norwood Junction.

National Rail confirmed that a person had been struck by a train between West Croydon / East Croydon and New Cross Gate, forcing the closure of all lines through the area while emergency crews attended the scene.

Passengers reported trains being held at stations including London Blackfriars, with some services unable to call at Norwood Junction and instead being diverted to East Croydon.

One traveller said they were “stuck on a train at Blackfriars” and had been informed the service could not stop at Norwood Junction due to an ongoing emergency services incident.

The disruption is affecting multiple operators across the busy corridor, including:

  • Gatwick Express services between London Victoria and Brighton
  • London Overground services to Crystal Palace and West Croydon
  • Southern routes through East Croydon and surrounding branches
  • Thameslink services running between Bedford, London, Gatwick Airport and the south coast

Rail officials warned that delays, cancellations and diversions are expected until the incident is resolved and the line is declared safe to reopen.

Passengers are being advised to check before travelling and allow extra time for journeys.

At this stage, there has been no official confirmation regarding the condition of the person involved.

More updates are expected from rail operators and emergency services as the situation develops.

