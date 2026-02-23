A violent stabbing at Clock House station sparked chaos yesterday evening (February 22) around 7pm. London Ambulance Service and officers rushed to the scene after reports of a male victim.

Victim Rushed to Hospital

Paramedics treated the injured man immediately before whisking him off to a major trauma centre. His current condition remains unknown.

Train Chaos as Services Halted

Southeastern trains heading towards Hayes ground to a halt for the rest of the day while police dealt with the incident. Fortunately, all train services are now running normally.

Official Statement from the London Ambulance Service

“We were called at 6.59pm yesterday (22 February) to reports of a stabbing in Rowden Road, Beckenham. We sent an ambulance crew, two paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer to the scene,” said a spokesperson. “We treated a patient at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

British Transport Police have been contacted for more details on the shocking attack.

