23-Year-Old Man Dies After Brutal Mob Attack at Lyon University

A 23-year-old man named Quentin has died from severe head injuries after being viciously attacked by around 40 militants outside Sciences Po Lyon on February 12. The violence erupted as Quentin and a group of about 15 were protecting female activists from the women’s rights group, Némésis.

Violence Erupts Amid Political Tensions

The deadly clash took place during a conference featuring La France Insoumise MEP Rima Hassan. Tensions flared when female members of Némésis unfurled a banner slamming “Islamo-leftists” at the event.

Alice Cordier, director of Némésis, revealed that anti-fascist activists physically confronted the women first. One 19-year-old woman was reportedly strangled and dragged before Quentin and his small security team intervened. However, vastly outnumbered, the 15 protectors soon found themselves overwhelmed by the 40 militants.

Quentin Targeted and Fatally Beaten

Separated from his group during the chaos, Quentin was repeatedly struck in the head with brutal force, sustaining a fatal brain injury. He received the last rites from a priest the following afternoon, but tragically passed away from his wounds.

Who Were the Attackers?

Némésis has accused militants linked to the Antifa-affiliated Jeune Garde movement of carrying out the assault. French authorities have yet to officially confirm or make any arrests related to the violent incident.

The women’s rights group campaigns for European female safety but is sometimes criticised as being aligned with right-wing politics. Their protest at the La France Insoumise conference appears to have sparked these fatal clashes, highlighting deep divisions on university campuses where political anger often spills into violence.

Ongoing Investigation and Calls for Campus Security Overhaul

French prosecutors continue probing both Quentin’s death and the earlier attacks on the female activists. No details have been disclosed yet about possible charges or suspects. The tragedy raises urgent questions about security measures for volatile political events at universities.

With campuses becoming increasingly dangerous battlegrounds for rival factions, pressure is mounting on officials to tighten protections and prevent further bloodshed.