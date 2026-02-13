Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News

23-Year-Old Man Dies After Brutal Mob Attack at Lyon University

  A 23-year-old man named Quentin has died from severe head injuries after being viciously...

Published: 5:02 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 6:35 pm February 13, 2026

 

A 23-year-old man named Quentin has died from severe head injuries after being viciously attacked by around 40 militants outside Sciences Po Lyon on February 12. The violence erupted as Quentin and a group of about 15 were protecting female activists from the women’s rights group, Némésis.

Violence Erupts Amid Political Tensions

The deadly clash took place during a conference featuring La France Insoumise MEP Rima Hassan. Tensions flared when female members of Némésis unfurled a banner slamming “Islamo-leftists” at the event.

Alice Cordier, director of Némésis, revealed that anti-fascist activists physically confronted the women first. One 19-year-old woman was reportedly strangled and dragged before Quentin and his small security team intervened. However, vastly outnumbered, the 15 protectors soon found themselves overwhelmed by the 40 militants.

Quentin Targeted and Fatally Beaten

Separated from his group during the chaos, Quentin was repeatedly struck in the head with brutal force, sustaining a fatal brain injury. He received the last rites from a priest the following afternoon, but tragically passed away from his wounds.

Who Were the Attackers?

Némésis has accused militants linked to the Antifa-affiliated Jeune Garde movement of carrying out the assault. French authorities have yet to officially confirm or make any arrests related to the violent incident.

The women’s rights group campaigns for European female safety but is sometimes criticised as being aligned with right-wing politics. Their protest at the La France Insoumise conference appears to have sparked these fatal clashes, highlighting deep divisions on university campuses where political anger often spills into violence.

Ongoing Investigation and Calls for Campus Security Overhaul

French prosecutors continue probing both Quentin’s death and the earlier attacks on the female activists. No details have been disclosed yet about possible charges or suspects. The tragedy raises urgent questions about security measures for volatile political events at universities.

With campuses becoming increasingly dangerous battlegrounds for rival factions, pressure is mounting on officials to tighten protections and prevent further bloodshed.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

LENGTHY PROBE 73-Year-Old Carmarthenshire Man Jailed for Drugging and Abducting Teen

UK News

KILLER NAMED AND PICTURED Teen Killer Named as He Turns 18

Breaking News

FATAL CRASH Driver Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash After Dangerous Overtake

UK News

CRIME SPREE Three Men Locked Up Over £2 Million Car-Key Burglary Spree in Birmingham

UK News

CARNAGE ON CAMPUS French Activist, 23, Beaten to Death in Shocking Lyon Attack

UK News

LUXURY LIFE Crewe Drug Dealer Snared After Raking In Over £500k – Jailed for Seven Years

UK News

TIP OFF Public Tips Lead to Drug Dealer’s Jail in South Woodham Ferrers

UK News

Two Men Handed Life Sentences for ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot Targeting Manchester Jewish Community

UK News

LOCKDOWN Two Men Jailed Over Class A Drugs Bust in Sheffield

UK News

DEADLY PUNCH Man Locked Up for Manslaughter After Deadly Punch-Up in Chatham Car Park

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brothers Convicted Over Teen’s Fatal Audi Smash in South Yorkshire

UK News

Brothers Convicted Over Teen’s Fatal Audi Smash in South Yorkshire

UK News

23-Year-Old Man Dies After Brutal Mob Attack at Lyon University

Breaking News

23-Year-Old Man Dies After Brutal Mob Attack at Lyon University

Breaking News

MIGRANT CRISIS Green Councillor Under Fire for Valentine’s Cards to Male Asylum Seekers

UK News

Green Councillor Under Fire for Valentine’s Cards to Male Asylum Seekers

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SHOCKING ATTACK Mum Jailed for Shaking Two-Year-Old Daughter to Death

UK News

Mum Jailed for Shaking Two-Year-Old Daughter to Death

UK News

STREET ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Murder After Teen Killed on Sheffield Pavement

UK News

Man Found Guilty of Murder After Teen Killed on Sheffield Pavement

UK News

FIRST PICTURE Young Man Killed in Brutal Campus Brawl at Lyon University

Breaking News

Young Man Killed in Brutal Campus Brawl at Lyon University

Breaking News
MORE FROM UKNIP

£1 Million EuroMillions Prize Unclaimed in Birmingham

UK News

£1 Million EuroMillions Prize Unclaimed in Birmingham

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

HOSPITAL ORDER Man slapped with indefinite hospital order after Brighton stabbing tragedy

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

Man slapped with indefinite hospital order after Brighton stabbing tragedy

UK News

JAILED Man Who Flouted Law After Slipping Suspended Sentence for Cannabis Dealing

UK News

Man Who Flouted Law After Slipping Suspended Sentence for Cannabis Dealing

UK News
Watch Live