Police were called to Kilburn High Road at 4am on Wednesday, 18 February, after reports of a stabbing. Officers and paramedics found a man in his 30s with a stab wound.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where medics confirmed his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Investigation Underway, No Arrests Yet

Detectives have launched a probe into the stabbing. A police cordon remains in place at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made, and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 773/18FEB, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ambulance Services Responded Rapidly

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: