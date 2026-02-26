A second suspect has been arrested over the terrifying axe attack at Manchester Central Mosque during Ramadan prayers. The man, in his 20s, is held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a serious assault and remains in police custody as the investigation heats up.

Armed Intruders Storm Mosque During Ramadan

The shocking raid took place on Tuesday evening as worshippers were gathered for Ramadan prayers. Two men burst into the mosque armed with an axe, hammer, and knife. Brave congregants quickly stepped in, pinning down one attacker and uncovering a bag loaded with weapons hidden in another room.

Thankfully, no threats were made and no one was injured during the chilling incident. The first suspect, a man in his 50s, was caught at the scene and is also in custody. Police have secured a warrant for extended questioning as they work alongside counter-terrorism teams to crack the case.

Police Keep Community on Alert but See No Wider Threat

“There is no intelligence to suggest a wider threat to the community, and no further suspects are being sought,” said a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson. “We’re keeping an open mind on the motivation for the attack.”

Security around the mosque remains tight. Officers urge worshippers to stay alert, travel in groups, and keep a close eye on children during Ramadan gatherings.

Force Vows Full Probe as Manchester Reacts

Assistant Chief Constable John Webster said: “Our investigation has been moving swiftly. The latest arrest means we can continue our thorough questioning. We take this incident extremely seriously and will pursue every line of inquiry.”

More news from Manchester