Watch Live

BREAKING NEWS

  • Home
  • Breaking News

AXE ATTACK Second Man Arrested After Axe-Wielding Attack on Manchester Mosque

A second suspect has been arrested over the terrifying axe attack at Manchester Central Mosque...

Published: 11:10 am February 26, 2026
Updated: 11:10 am February 26, 2026

A second suspect has been arrested over the terrifying axe attack at Manchester Central Mosque during Ramadan prayers. The man, in his 20s, is held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a serious assault and remains in police custody as the investigation heats up.

Armed Intruders Storm Mosque During Ramadan

The shocking raid took place on Tuesday evening as worshippers were gathered for Ramadan prayers. Two men burst into the mosque armed with an axe, hammer, and knife. Brave congregants quickly stepped in, pinning down one attacker and uncovering a bag loaded with weapons hidden in another room.

Thankfully, no threats were made and no one was injured during the chilling incident. The first suspect, a man in his 50s, was caught at the scene and is also in custody. Police have secured a warrant for extended questioning as they work alongside counter-terrorism teams to crack the case.

Police Keep Community on Alert but See No Wider Threat

“There is no intelligence to suggest a wider threat to the community, and no further suspects are being sought,” said a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson. “We’re keeping an open mind on the motivation for the attack.”

Security around the mosque remains tight. Officers urge worshippers to stay alert, travel in groups, and keep a close eye on children during Ramadan gatherings.

Force Vows Full Probe as Manchester Reacts

Assistant Chief Constable John Webster said: “Our investigation has been moving swiftly. The latest arrest means we can continue our thorough questioning. We take this incident extremely seriously and will pursue every line of inquiry.”

More news from Manchester

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Cop Sacked Over Picture Frame Laptop Trick

UK News

PETROL BOMB ATTACK Mother Left Fighting For Life After Petrol Bomb Attack in Stoke

UK News

TRAGIC M40 CRASH Young Woman Dies Following Horror Collision

UK News

GROOMING SPREE Ex-police trainee jailed for grooming two young girls

UK News

CROCODILE TEARS Sean Brady Faces Return to Jail After New Child Abuse Image Charges

UK News

PURSE SNATCHER £2,500 Wasted on Stolen Cards After Purse Snatch in Brighton

National News

NEW RECRUITS Wiltshire’s New Police Cadets Take the Oath in Star-Studded Ceremony

UK News

HIGH PROFILE RAID Four Men Busted in Swindon Firearms Sting

UK News

COP CAUGHT OUT Officer Slapped with Warning After Lewd Xmas Night Out

UK News

VILE RAPIST Ashford Date Rapist Locked Up for Seven Years

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TRAFFIC CHAOS M20 Westbound In Kent Closed After Safety Defect Discovery

UK News

M20 Westbound In Kent Closed After Safety Defect Discovery

UK News

HIGH RISK CROSSINGS People Smuggler Jailed for Over Eight Years After Ferrying Migrants to UK

UK News

People Smuggler Jailed for Over Eight Years After Ferrying Migrants to UK

UK News

BUS PASS Cop Caught Driving to Work Without Licence or Insurance – Fired After Repeat Offence

UK News

Cop Caught Driving to Work Without Licence or Insurance – Fired After Repeat Offence

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

BUSTED AND BANGED UP Brighton Burglar Busted and Banged Up for Regency Burglaries

National News

Brighton Burglar Busted and Banged Up for Regency Burglaries

National News

SPECIAL DELIVERY PCSO Delivers Puppies Amid Burglary Visit in West Yorkshire

UK News

PCSO Delivers Puppies Amid Burglary Visit in West Yorkshire

UK News

KNOCKOUT BLOW Burglar Gets Brutal Backlash in Home Invasion Nightmare

UK News

Burglar Gets Brutal Backlash in Home Invasion Nightmare

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

EXTREME HAUL Northumberland Teen Jailed for Terror Offences After Huge Extremist Haul

UK News

Northumberland Teen Jailed for Terror Offences After Huge Extremist Haul

UK News

REIGN OF TERROR Stalker Jailed for Fake 999 Call Claiming Ex-Partner Dead

UK News

Stalker Jailed for Fake 999 Call Claiming Ex-Partner Dead

UK News

STATION GAFFE A dodgy drug dealer’s own clumsiness at Stratford station landed him in the slammer after he spilt his stash of cocaine right under the noses of undercover cops.

UK News

A dodgy drug dealer’s own clumsiness at Stratford station landed him in the slammer after he spilt his stash of cocaine right under the noses of undercover cops.

UK News
Watch Live