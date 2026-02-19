Who Gave the Heads-Up?

Reports claimed Thames Valley Police alerted the Home Office before today’s arrest, linked to their misconduct probe. But that’s not how it went down.

NPCC Sets the Record Straight

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) issued a statement clearing things up. They confirmed it was standard procedure to notify Home Office operational staff — not Thames Valley Police themselves.

“In line with routine practice, the National Police Chiefs’ Council alerted operational colleagues within the Home Office of the arrest. This gave 30 minutes’ notice before Thames Valley Police made the arrest.”

Routine Practice, Not a Leak

The alert gave the Home Office a 30-minute heads-up before the arrest was made. So no special favours or leaks — just the usual procedure in action.