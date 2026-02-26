Controversial figure Tommy Robinson was welcomed by the Trump administration for a face-to-face meeting in Washington DC.

Shock US Invite Sparks Headlines

The English activist and former leader of the English Defence League was hosted at the heart of American power—the US State Department. This rare invite has raised eyebrows on both sides of the Atlantic.

Robinson’s presence at such a high-level meeting signals a surprising nod from the Trump team, stirring debate back home in the UK.

What Does It Mean?

Robinson’s visit marks a notable moment in transatlantic relations.

It shines a spotlight on his controversial stance and global profile.

The meeting hints at growing political connections for the polarising figure.

With the Trump administration courting Robinson, expect plenty more headlines on this unlikely alliance.

More news from Washington