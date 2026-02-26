Watch Live

BREAKING NEWS

  • Home
  • Breaking News

TRUMP MEET Tommy Robinson Gets VIP Treatment at US State Department

Controversial figure Tommy Robinson was welcomed by the Trump administration for a face-to-face meeting in...

Published: 12:01 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 12:01 pm February 26, 2026

Controversial figure Tommy Robinson was welcomed by the Trump administration for a face-to-face meeting in Washington DC.

Shock US Invite Sparks Headlines

The English activist and former leader of the English Defence League was hosted at the heart of American power—the US State Department. This rare invite has raised eyebrows on both sides of the Atlantic.

Robinson’s presence at such a high-level meeting signals a surprising nod from the Trump team, stirring debate back home in the UK.

What Does It Mean?

  • Robinson’s visit marks a notable moment in transatlantic relations.
  • It shines a spotlight on his controversial stance and global profile.
  • The meeting hints at growing political connections for the polarising figure.

With the Trump administration courting Robinson, expect plenty more headlines on this unlikely alliance.

More news from Washington

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BUS PASS Cop Caught Driving to Work Without Licence or Insurance – Fired After Repeat Offence

UK News
Bin Fire in Deal Quickly Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue

BATTLE BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out at Industrial Site in Canterbury

UK News

TWO ARRESTED Armed Incident Shakes Leeds as Two Men Arrested After Gunshot Victim Rushed to Hospital

UK News

REAL CSI Gripping New BBC True Crime Doc Reveals Murder of Schoolboy in Birmingham

UK News

Cop Sacked Over Picture Frame Laptop Trick

UK News

PETROL BOMB ATTACK Mother Left Fighting For Life After Petrol Bomb Attack in Stoke

UK News

TRAGIC M40 CRASH Young Woman Dies Following Horror Collision

UK News

GROOMING SPREE Ex-police trainee jailed for grooming two young girls

UK News

CROCODILE TEARS Sean Brady Faces Return to Jail After New Child Abuse Image Charges

UK News

PURSE SNATCHER £2,500 Wasted on Stolen Cards After Purse Snatch in Brighton

National News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MAN ON THE RUN Manhunt Underway for 21-Year-Old Over Brutal Coventry Stabbing

UK News

Manhunt Underway for 21-Year-Old Over Brutal Coventry Stabbing

UK News

WHO IS SHE? West Midlands Police want to talk to this woman over attack in Stourbridge

UK News

West Midlands Police want to talk to this woman over attack in Stourbridge

UK News

CLOSURE THREAT Popworld Reading’s Future Hangs in the Balance

UK News

Popworld Reading’s Future Hangs in the Balance

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

STATION GAFFE A dodgy drug dealer’s own clumsiness at Stratford station landed him in the slammer after he spilt his stash of cocaine right under the noses of undercover cops.

UK News

A dodgy drug dealer’s own clumsiness at Stratford station landed him in the slammer after he spilt his stash of cocaine right under the noses of undercover cops.

UK News

RECKLESS ACT Driver Who Killed Woman at 112mph Jailed for 10 Years

UK News

Driver Who Killed Woman at 112mph Jailed for 10 Years

UK News

DOG WALKER ATTACKED Paranoid schizophrenic admits killing Preston dad in savage dog-walk attack

UK News

Paranoid schizophrenic admits killing Preston dad in savage dog-walk attack

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

HEAD ON Fatal Crash on Kemsley Bridge Shocks Sittingbourne

UK News

Fatal Crash on Kemsley Bridge Shocks Sittingbourne

UK News

GYM HORROR Crayford Tower Retail Park Stabbing: Man in Serious Condition

UK News

Crayford Tower Retail Park Stabbing: Man in Serious Condition

UK News

SHOCKING CONDITIONS Horror at County Durham Farm: Dead and Dying Horses Found

UK News

Horror at County Durham Farm: Dead and Dying Horses Found

UK News
Watch Live