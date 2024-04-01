Appeal for Information Following Fatal Collision in Barnsley

Authorities are urgently seeking information related to a tragic road traffic collision that resulted in the death of a man in the Worsborough area. The incident occurred on Park Road at approximately 21:10 BST on March 31.

According to reports, the victim had fallen onto the road, prompting two vehicles to stop and assist him. Tragically, a grey Hyundai i10 and a silver BMW 118D subsequently collided with the man while he was still lying on the roadway.

Emergency services, including ambulance personnel, responded promptly, but despite their efforts, the 69-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Key Details:

Location: Park Road, Worsborough, Barnsley

Time: Approximately 21.10 on March 31, 2024

Involved Vehicles: Grey Hyundai i10 and silver BMW 118D

Deceased: Unidentified 69-year-old male

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the vicinity at the time to come forward. Specifically, they are interested in hearing from individuals who may have seen the pedestrian shortly before the collision or who directly witnessed the incident.

If you have any relevant information, you can report it online or call 101, quoting incident number 710 of March 31, 2024. Additionally, dash cam footage can be submitted via email to [email protected].

For those who wish to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted at 0800 555 111 or through their online reporting platform.