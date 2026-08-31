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WRONG WAY Family ‘nearly killed’ as van allegedly drives wrong way along A20 before police pursuit

Family ‘nearly killed’ as van allegedly drives wrong way along A20 before police pursuit

A family has described a terrifying encounter with a van reportedly being driven the wrong way along the A20 before a major police pursuit through south-east London and Kent.

The incident prompted a significant police response on Sunday evening, with witnesses reporting seeing numerous police vehicles pursuing a van through Swanley and towards Mottingham.

One motorist said her family was travelling on the A20 when the van came towards them in the fast lane.

 

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She wrote: “Nearly had our family killed on the A20 by a van driving the wrong way towards us in the fast lane. Something seriously needs to be done to keep the public safe.”

Other witnesses subsequently reported seeing a large police pursuit, with one person saying an unmarked vehicle and five police cars travelled up Leesons Hill at around 7.45pm.

 

Another witness reported seeing a vehicle on Hart Dyke Road in Swanley at around 7.30pm with three police cars in pursuit.

A second motorist claimed they were also forced to take evasive action on the A20.

They said: “Same here. I had to swerve to avoid the van. How he didn’t hit anyone is a miracle.”

 

The witness added that the van later passed them travelling in the correct direction with numerous police vehicles following it.

Social media reports suggested the pursuit eventually ended in the Mottingham area and that a person was detained shortly afterwards.

 

Pictures from the scene show a substantial emergency-service response and a van which appears to have been involved in a collision.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident, including why the vehicle was being pursued and whether anyone was injured, have not yet been officially confirmed.

UKNIP has approached police for further information.

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