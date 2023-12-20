SUBSCRIBE
CCTV footage released after police car damaged in Warrington

Officers have released CCTV footage of a woman they are looking to identify after a police car was deliberately damaged in Warrington.

The footage taken at approximately 6.50am on Saturday 2 December, shows a woman repeatedly throwing a plastic bottle at a parked police car on Bridge Street, Warrington.

After failing to damage the car with the bottle, the suspect proceeded to rip the number plate off the back of the car before fleeing the scene.

Sergeant Graham Robinson, of Warrington Local Policing, said:

“The CCTV footage clearly shows the suspect attempting to damage the police car, repeatedly throwing a bottle at the car, before ripping the number plate off the back of the vehicle.

“Her behaviour was unacceptable, and her deliberate act of criminal damage resulted in one of our cars being taken off the road for repairs.

“If you think you recognise the woman or know who she is please call us at Warrington Police Station on 101, quoting 23001216738, or visit our website.

“I would also like to appeal directly to the woman in the CCTV image to get in touch.”

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

