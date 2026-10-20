Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WATER SAFETY Yacht rescued after Mayday call in busy shipping lane

A 29ft yacht was brought safely into harbour after losing steerage in a busy shipping lane and issuing a Mayday call.

HM Coastguard tasked a lifeboat crew to the incident yesterday afternoon after the disabled yacht got into difficulty.

Before rescuers arrived, a nearby sailing vessel managed to pull the yacht clear of an approaching car carrier, preventing the situation from escalating.

Yacht taken under tow

When the lifeboat reached the vessel, crews decided the safest option was to place the yacht into an alongside tow and bring it back into harbour.

The yacht was met by the Harbour Master and secured alongside Trinity Landing.

The lifeboat crew was then stood down by HM Coastguard and was ready for service again by 5pm.

Water safety warning issued

Following the rescue, crews reminded people that even short trips on the water can quickly develop into emergencies.

Boaters are being urged to always carry a reliable means of calling and signalling for help and to make sure an emergency action plan is in place before setting off.

Everyone on board should also receive a safety briefing before departure.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

STORMY WEEK Met Office issues yellow wind warning as unsettled weather set to hit UK

UK News, Weather

How UK Freelancers Can Look More Professional Online

UK News

Glue-Down or Click LVT: Which Is Better for Uneven Floors?

UK News

MINDLESS Man arrested after tyres damaged on five police vehicles

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Residents urged to close windows and doors as house fire breaks out in Maidstone

UK News

BROKEN BONES Great Western Air Ambulance called after man breaks ankle in fall at Melksham Park

UK News

BOMB TERROR El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna makes an emergency landing after bomb threat

UK News

BAG TAX Leeds grandmother takes on supermarket bag prices with second-hand stall

UK News

TOMMY ROBINSON False claims circulate online after South Coast training exercise

UK News

IOPC PROBE Man dies after being hit by car while fleeing police on M56

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TRIBUTES PAID Body found at Royds Hall Dam during search for missing Bradford pensioner

Missing Persons, UK News
Malmesbury Postman Escapes Unharmed as Thomas Lawton Guilty of Daylight Robbery Attempt

LIFE CHANGING INJURIES Two men appear in court over Swindon shooting that left man with life-changing injuries

Court News, Crime, UK News
Urgent Police Hunt After Woman Raped in Worthing Lyndhurst Road Car Park

ARMED LOCKDOWN Three arrested after armed police stand-off at Swindon house

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TRIAL UPDATE Tommy Robinson denies harassment charges as trial begins over alleged intimidation of journalists

Court News, UK News
Police chief calls for end to small boat landings in Portsmouth and Gosport after £800,000 policing bill

MIGRANT OPERATIONS Home Office refuses to rule out further migrant boat landings in Gosport

UK News

FIND THEM Police appeal to find three boys missing from Manchester tram stop

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

CHILD RAPIST Chelmsford man jailed for five years for sexually assaulting seven-year-old girl

UK News

PRIDE OF BRITAIN Brianna Ghey’s mum to receive Pride of Britain award for campaign to protect young people

UK News

MAJOR HAUL Man jailed for more than three years after £100,000 drug haul

UK News
Watch Live