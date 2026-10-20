A 29ft yacht was brought safely into harbour after losing steerage in a busy shipping lane and issuing a Mayday call.

HM Coastguard tasked a lifeboat crew to the incident yesterday afternoon after the disabled yacht got into difficulty.

Before rescuers arrived, a nearby sailing vessel managed to pull the yacht clear of an approaching car carrier, preventing the situation from escalating.

Yacht taken under tow

When the lifeboat reached the vessel, crews decided the safest option was to place the yacht into an alongside tow and bring it back into harbour.

The yacht was met by the Harbour Master and secured alongside Trinity Landing.

The lifeboat crew was then stood down by HM Coastguard and was ready for service again by 5pm.

Water safety warning issued

Following the rescue, crews reminded people that even short trips on the water can quickly develop into emergencies.

Boaters are being urged to always carry a reliable means of calling and signalling for help and to make sure an emergency action plan is in place before setting off.

Everyone on board should also receive a safety briefing before departure.