Driver Jailed Over Drilling Rig Death of Mental Health Worker

Firm grip fail turns fatal on the road

Liam Smith, 35, from Helston, has been slammed with a 5-year, 4-month jail sentence for causing the death of 34-year-old Jessica Allman by dangerous driving. The verdict came after Smith admitted he failed to properly secure a drilling rig on a trailer, leading to a tragic crash. Smith was also disqualified from driving and faces an extended retest.

The deadly turn of events

On 19 July 2022, Smith loaded a Beretta T24 hydraulic drilling rig onto a two-axle trailer, attaching it to his employer’s Ford Ranger in Newquay.

Smith used just one ratchet strap to secure the rig despite having seven others at his disposal. A colleague assisted but Smith was responsible for the load.

CCTV recorded the Ford Ranger at various points: Callestick, the A30, and later Macsalvors in Redruth where Smith failed to check the load—shockingly, no strap was visible then.

As Smith tackled a sharp left bend near Burras, the overloaded and unsecured rig toppled off the trailer’s offside.

The rig smashed into Jessica’s Fiat Punto, inflicting catastrophic injuries from which she later died.

Emergency crews found a snapped, worn-out strap at the crash site, with evidence showing poor load securing and vehicle overload contributed to the disaster.

Injustice and warning from police

Jessica was a cherished Young People Adviser who worked tirelessly promoting good mental health through education and employment. She had just left Costa Coffee in Helston, heading to a work appointment in Pool when the fatal incident struck.

“This collision was the culmination of Smith’s wholesale disregard of the security of the load and safety of other road users,” said DC Helen Lentern from the Serious Collisions Investigation Team. “If enough lashings and proper blocking had been used, one failing strap wouldn’t have caused the load to shift.” “Jessica Allman was a blameless member of the public who ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time. Nothing will bring her back but we hope her family finds some closure with today’s sentencing.”

Safety lessons slammed

Since May 2022, regulations demand heavy plant loads be secured with blocking and at least four lashings. Smith’s use of one worn strap fell far below legal and safety standards. Loading the Ford Ranger and trailer over weight limits worsened instability on corners.

This preventable tragedy is a harsh reminder: proper load securing isn’t just rules; it’s a lifesaver.