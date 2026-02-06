£2k Louis Vuitton Trainers Spark Police Raid

Hamilton De Jesus, 27, thought he could show off his £2,000 Louis Vuitton trainers while dealing dangerous drugs in Peterborough. But cops swooped on his Bringhurst flat on 21 October and caught him red-handed in bed.

Officers found 15 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin stuffed inside a black gilet, wrapped tight in cling film. They also seized a stash of cannabis, £1,310 in cash, and the pricey trainers – complete with a £2,220 receipt.

Dealer Jailed for Supplying Hard Drugs

De Jesus later admitted intending to supply crack cocaine and heroin, pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property and cannabis possession. On Monday, 2 February, Cambridge Crown Court handed him a one-year jail sentence.

Police Crack Down on Drug Dealers

DC Hannah Moore said: “De Jesus was selling class A drugs and making enough from it to pay more than £2,000 for a pair of trainers. Class A substances like crack cocaine and heroin cause havoc by trapping people in addiction.” “This fuels crimes such as theft, burglary and anti-social behaviour. We’re working hard to bring drug dealers before the courts and make our communities safer.”

Got a tip or suspect drug dealing? Report it to Cambridgeshire Police here.