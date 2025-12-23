Watch Live

TERROR ARREST Greta Thunberg Arrested at London Protest Backing Palestine Action Hunger Strikers

  Updated: 11:50
  23 December 2025

 

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in central London during a protest supporting Palestine Action hunger strikers.

Arrest for Displaying Support for Banned Group

City of London Police confirmed a 22-year-old woman was arrested for displaying a placard supporting Palestine Action, a proscribed organisation. The arrest was made under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

In footage shared by the Prisoners for Palestine group, Greta can be seen holding a sign saying, “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide.” The demonstration took place outside Aspen Insurance’s London offices.

Protest Targets Israeli-Linked Defence Firm

Protesters targeted Aspen Insurance because it provides services to Israeli defence giant Elbit Systems, according to the activists. The event saw two activists spray red paint on the building’s facade before police stepped in.

The Swedish campaigner joined the rally to back members of the banned group currently held on remand. Several have been on hunger strike for weeks; at least three have ended their strike after health declined, but others continue.

Police Detail Damage and Arrests

A spokesperson for City of London Police said:

“At around 7am this morning, hammers and red paint were used to damage a building on Fenchurch Street. A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after gluing themselves nearby. Specialist officers are working to release them and bring them into custody.”

“Shortly after, a 22-year-old woman was arrested for displaying a placard supporting Palestine Action, contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”

 

