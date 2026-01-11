East Grinstead Faces Water Crisis Until Weekend

East Grinstead and nearby areas are grappling with major mains water disruption, with no water, sporadic supply, or low pressure expected until at least Sunday evening. South East Water has confirmed the ongoing nightmare, blaming Storm Goretti and bitter cold for the chaos.

Bottled Water Stations Relocated for Residents

Residents can no longer pick up bottled water from the original East Grinstead stations, which shut at 10pm Saturday. From Sunday 11 January, two new sites will open:

East Grinstead Sports Club , Saint Hill Road, RH19 4JU

, Saint Hill Road, RH19 4JU Queensway Car Park, Queen’s Road, RH19 1BG

Both locations run 9am to 10pm daily until normal water service resumes.

What’s Causing the Water Woes?

South East Water reveals Storm Goretti has hit their Sussex treatment works hard, slashing water output. Meanwhile, freeze-thaw weather has caused a spike in burst mains across the county. The double whammy means drinking water storage tanks are dangerously low.

Engineers Race Against Time

Crews are working flat out to fix pipes and restore supplies. South East Water urges affected customers to check their website for live updates and promises to keep the public posted as the situation unfolds.