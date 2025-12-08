Protester booted after fiery outburst disrupts debate

A lone woman crashed Westminster Hall during a heated debate on Sir Keir Starmer’s controversial Digital ID scheme. Standing defiantly at the back, she shouted, “We don’t want this and we will not comply.” The chairman wasted no time, ordering, “The messenger must remove this person immediately. Don’t just stand there.” Security swiftly hauled her out of the chamber.

Millions oppose Digital ID amid privacy fears

The Government’s Digital ID plan faces mounting backlash, with nearly three million people signing a petition against it. Tory MP Robbie Moore sparked the debate, while Cabinet Office Minister Josh Simons defended the scheme, claiming it will tackle illegal migration and simplify access to government services.

Cross-party critics slam Starmer and raise privacy alarms

Labour MPs Rachael Maskell and Melanie Onn voiced serious privacy concerns.

Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin and Lee Anderson called Keir Starmer “weak” on the issue.

The petition, launched in July, warns the Digital ID could lead to “mass surveillance and digital control.” Opposition hotspots include Labour strongholds like Rossendale & Darwen, Burnley, Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes, plus seats held by the DUP, Lib Dems, and Tories.

Government digs in as protests swell

Despite the uproar, the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology confirmed on October 2 it remains committed to rolling out Digital ID within this Parliament. Plans for public consultations are also underway.