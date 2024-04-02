UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Alleged Sex Offender, 80, Arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 Years on the Run

Man, 21, Shot Dead in West Kensington as Police Launch Murder Probe

A Met police officer has been dismissed after he made inappropriate remarks to female officers while on duty

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Eastbourne

Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland

Home Breaking Man, 21, Shot Dead in West Kensington as Police Launch Murder Probe

Man, 21, Shot Dead in West Kensington as Police Launch Murder Probe

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Teenage girl fighting for her life after two stabbed in Haringey

A tragic shooting incident has left a 21-year-old man dead in West Kensington, prompting a murder investigation by the Metropolitan Police. The victim was found with a gunshot wound at an address on Comeragh Road, where emergency services responded to reports of a disturbance at approximately 10:15 pm on Monday, April 1.

Despite the efforts of paramedics to treat the victim at the scene, he tragically succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead shortly before 11:00 pm on Monday 1st April 2024. As of now, no arrests have been made, and a crime scene remains secured as authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has pertinent information to come forward. They urged individuals with information to contact the authorities via the non-emergency number 101 or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

The victim’s next of kin have been notified and are receiving support from specialized officers during this difficult time. A post-mortem examination is set to be scheduled in due course to further aid the investigation.

This tragic incident underscores the ongoing concerns surrounding gun violence in urban areas, highlighting the need for continued efforts to address the root causes and prevent such senseless loss of life.

As the investigation progresses, the Metropolitan Police are working diligently to gather evidence and bring those responsible for this heinous crime to justice. The community is urged to remain vigilant and cooperative with law enforcement as they seek to ensure the safety and security of all residents.

Further updates on the investigation are expected to be provided as more information becomes available.

Contact Information:

  • Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or contact @MetCC, quoting reference number 6709/1APR.
  • To remain anonymous, individuals can contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or visit their website.
Post Views: 27

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Police Motorcyclist Airlifted After Serious Crash in Wiltshire Village
Roy Keane Criticises Erling Haaland’s General Play After Manchester City’s Draw
NatWest and RBS Announce Closure of 48 Branches in 2024
EastEnders Star Cheryl Fergison Shares Ordeal of 24 Hours in A&E: “Complete Agony”
Rock Legend Roger Daltrey Opens Up About Health and Age: “I’m on my way out”
First Human Case of Bird Flu Detected After Contact with Infected Dairy Cattle

READ NEXT:

The motorhome was completely destroyed
Fire rips through 250k digger on Lake building site
Fire Crews Tackle Scrap Yard Fire in Portsmouth
The latest application window opens for 2024 Countryside Stewardship agreements
Rapper Fekky Spreads Christmas Joy with 4,000 Turkey Giveaway in Lewisham
Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court
The public’s help is sought to find a man reported missing near Folkestone
Breaking

Hundreds of Migrants Cross the Channel Over Easter Weekend, Exceeding 5,000 This Year

Police Investigate Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon
Apple’s Upcoming iOS 18 Won’t Be Compatible with Certain iPhones… Is YOURS on the List?
Urgent Appeal Following Assault on 18-Year-Old Woman in Paisley
Police Arrest Teenager After Assault on Train
Appeal for Information Following Fatal Collision in Barnsley
Appeal to Find Missing Man from the Isle of Sheppey
Breaking

Officers are appealing for information after multiple incidents of criminal damage occurred at three train stations overnight

Pedestrian Hospitalised After Collision with Police Vehicle in Clapham
Man Jailed Following Met Rape Investigation
Officers Rescue Child from West London River
Police Vehicles to Receive Blue Light Reservoir Refills Every 3 Months
Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest After Lengthy Chase Across London
Kent Police Close Dover Road Following Report of Man on Roof in Folkestone
Man in Critical Condition After Serious Assault in Hanworth
South London Courts Witness Surge in Jailings: Faces Behind Bars
BreakingLONDON

The Graham Norton Show: Behind the Scenes Revealed

Breaking

Man Hit by Car Outside Clapham North Tube Station

Tragic News: Five-Year-Old Boy Found in Thames Pronounced Dead
Police appeal after another stabbing at a railway station has been carried out
Teenagers Found Guilty of Murder in Double Stabbing Case
Man’s Body Recovered from River Thames near Westminster Bridge
Serious Stabbing Incident Closes Great Chertsey Road, Chiswick
Man Charged with Two Counts of Attempted Murder in Kennington Underground Station Incident
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Incident Near Erith Station Prompts Police Response after Homeless Man is attacked
Fire Breaks Out at Old College Campus in Dewsbury
Labour Accuses Ministers of ‘Twisted Priorities’ Over Homelessness
Lewisham: Update after man ‘clipped by bus’
Van Torched During Dissident March in Derry to Mark Easter Rising Anniversary
Will Last Seen in Plympton Area
Breaking

London Gun Seller Caught Peddling £1m Worth of Cocaine

BreakingLONDON

Easter Bank Holiday Weekend: Overground and Elizabeth Line Part-Closures

BreakingLONDON

Nine Arrests Made Using Live Facial Recognition Technology in Woolwich and Romford

Breaking

Met Police Faces Criticism Over Handling of Pro-Palestine March

RECOMMENDED

National Lottery Results
London Policing Ethics Panel Ensures Safeguards on Facial Recognition Technology
David Wicks Possibly Returning to EastEnders, Fans Speculate
Man Hospitalised in Critical Condition After Incident in Lewisham
Range Rover driver arrested after 70mph West London police chase
Tulleys Farm Crawley open tulip field for Easter
Breaking

Tragic Bus Crash Claims 45 Lives in South Africa

Breaking

A Margate man has appeared in court after officers located an estimated £10,000 worth of drugs at a property in the town

Breaking

A former officer has been convicted of sexual offences following a joint investigation by the Met and West Midlands Police

Breaking

Five arrests have been made and people were stopped and searched after extra police officers were brought into Canterbury this week

Breaking

Border Force Officials at Heathrow Airport to Stage Four-Day Strike in April

Breaking

Man Arrested Over Death of Gogglebox Star George Gilbey

Breaking

Two Prisoners at HMP Lewes ‘Fighting for Life’ as 15 Fall Unwell Following Reports of Poisoning

Breaking

Met Office Issues Weather Warnings: Major Storm Threatens Britain

Breaking

Officers investigating two assaults in a Maidstone nightclub have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries.

Breaking

Fire Erupts at Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC

Breaking

An arrest has been made in connection with stabbing at Beckenham Junction station

BreakingLONDON

Driver and Motorcyclist Injured in Greenwich Crash

Breaking

The incident in Daneby Road Catford Concludes with Arrest and the suspect being bitten by Police Dog

Breaking

Armed Police Dispatched to Kennington Station Following Stabbing Incident

BreakingLONDON

Nine Arrests Made Using Live Facial Recognition Technology in Woolwich and Romford

Breaking

Met Police Faces Criticism Over Handling of Pro-Palestine March

SUSSEX

Chavs attack Freshly Painted Tram Shelter

Breaking

National Lottery Results

Top Stories

Breaking

Range Rover driver arrested after 70mph West London police chase

BreakingLONDON

Tulleys Farm Crawley open tulip field for Easter

Breaking

Schools’ focus around appropriate behaviour towards girls and women

Breaking

Detectives are seeking witnesses after a man was injured during a knife assault in Herne Bay

Breaking

Teenager Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in Chiswick

Breaking

More Than 90% of Council-Run Bus Services Cut Across England

Breaking

Man Jailed After AI-Generated Child Abuse Material Found on Computer

Breaking

Police Renew Appeals for Witnesses After Elderly Woman’s Cash Card Theft

Breaking

A man has had his prison sentence extended after he rammed a police car in a desperate bid to escape

SUSSEX

Body of Missing Teen Uncovered on Beach

BreakingLONDON

Thousands Expected to Join National Bike Ride in Memory of Dave Myers

BreakingLONDON

Parents of Nigel Farage’s Daughter’s Boyfriend Jailed for Running Drug Operation

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Alleged Sex Offender, 80, Arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 Years on the...
Man, 21, Shot Dead in West Kensington as Police Launch Murder Probe
A Met police officer has been dismissed after he made inappropriate remarks to...

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.