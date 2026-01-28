Greater Manchester Police have arrested an 80-year-old man following a shocking attempted robbery of a 95-year-old woman in Little Hulton, Salford.

Grim Incident Unfolds in Little Hulton

The suspect initially asked about the bin collection day before entering the elderly woman’s home. Horrifyingly, he tied her hands together and demanded cash and her purse.

The man’s terror spree was cut short when another woman, who knew the victim, arrived. The suspect grabbed her before fleeing the scene.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Police are supporting the victim through this traumatic ordeal.

Police Move Fast, Arrest Made

Following the incident on January 27, officers executed a warrant at a Manchester Road address in Worsley, detaining the man on suspicion of attempted robbery and false imprisonment. He remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Paul Davies from GMP’s Salford district commented:

“When this report came in to us yesterday, we were shocked by the very nature of it, and immediately utilised all resources available as part of our investigation.”

He added:

“I am glad that we now have someone arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries remain ongoing. I would ask the community not to speculate to allow the criminal justice process to run its proper course.”

Detectives confirmed this appears to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community.

How to Help Police Catch Offenders