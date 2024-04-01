Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court

An investigation has been launched after a tragic incident in Earls Court, where a man lost his life after reportedly falling from a height. The incident occurred at Clem Attlee Court, SW6, with emergency services responding to the scene at approximately 12:30 pm on April 1.

Upon arrival, officers from the Metropolitan Police, alongside the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance, found the man in critical condition. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed, and authorities are currently working to locate his next of kin to inform them of the tragic news. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, although the police have not indicated whether foul play is suspected.

Clem Attlee Court, a residential area comprising high-rise tower blocks, was the site of the incident. Minister for trade Greg Hands MP was present at the scene and shared his observations on social media, expressing concern over the seriousness of the situation.

In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, a spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 12:30 hrs on Monday, 1 April to reports of a person fallen from height at Clem Attlee Court, SW6. Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are in the process of locating his next of kin. The death is still being investigated at this time.”

The London Ambulance Service confirmed their response to the incident, stating: “We were called at 12:30 today (1 April) to reports of a person falling from height in Fulham (SW6). We sent multiple resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, an incident response officer and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.