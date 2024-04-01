UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Heathrow Airport, 5 London Buses Diverted

Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court

The public’s help is sought to find a man reported missing near Folkestone

Hundreds of Migrants Cross the Channel Over Easter Weekend, Exceeding 5,000 This Year

Police Investigate Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon

Home Breaking Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court

Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
75837 1432229 1 img 00 0000

An investigation has been launched after a tragic incident in Earls Court, where a man lost his life after reportedly falling from a height. The incident occurred at Clem Attlee Court, SW6, with emergency services responding to the scene at approximately 12:30 pm on April 1.

Upon arrival, officers from the Metropolitan Police, alongside the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance, found the man in critical condition. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed, and authorities are currently working to locate his next of kin to inform them of the tragic news. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, although the police have not indicated whether foul play is suspected.

Clem Attlee Court, a residential area comprising high-rise tower blocks, was the site of the incident. Minister for trade Greg Hands MP was present at the scene and shared his observations on social media, expressing concern over the seriousness of the situation.

In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, a spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 12:30 hrs on Monday, 1 April to reports of a person fallen from height at Clem Attlee Court, SW6. Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are in the process of locating his next of kin. The death is still being investigated at this time.”

The London Ambulance Service confirmed their response to the incident, stating: “We were called at 12:30 today (1 April) to reports of a person falling from height in Fulham (SW6). We sent multiple resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, an incident response officer and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

Post Views: 17

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Tyrell James stabbed Karl Stanislaus 38 times and inflicted 56 knife wounds about his head, neck, torso, upper limbs and leg, before leaving him for dead
Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision which also left son aged one hurt
Record Number of Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats, Surpassing Previous Highs
Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest After Lengthy Chase Across London
Kent Police Close Dover Road Following Report of Man on Roof in Folkestone
Man in Critical Condition After Serious Assault in Hanworth

READ NEXT:

Drivers are being reminded to remove all valuables from their cars as officers investigate a series of thefts in Folkestone
Have you seen 14 year old Chloe missing from West Sussex
USAR teams mobilised to partial building collapse in Stoke Newington
Man dies after Hit and Run in Andover
Tragic Incident: Neil and Alison McLaughlin Found Dead at Their Home
The Graham Norton Show: Behind the Scenes Revealed
Man Hit by Car Outside Clapham North Tube Station
Breaking

Benjamin Netanyahu to Undergo Surgery

Four people have been arrested as police took action to prevent “serious disruption” of events this weekend
Midfielder Frida Maanum from Arsenal Stable After Collapse in Women’s League Cup Final
Renewing Your Child’s Passport: Everything You Need to Know
Lanes Closed on M20 Between Leybourne and Wrotham Following Crash and Oil Spill
Family Concerned for Missing Man Last Seen Near Bluewater
Flying Within the UK: Do Children Need a Passport?
Breaking

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in West Ealing; Suspect in Custody

British-American actor Chance Perdomo Dies Aged 27
Police Appeal After Hit-and-Run Collision Leaves Woman Critically Injured and Infant Son Hurt
Heartbreak as Five-Year-Old Daniel Alaby Found Dead in River Thames
London Gun Seller Caught Peddling £1m Worth of Cocaine
London Policing Ethics Panel Ensures Safeguards on Facial Recognition Technology
David Wicks Possibly Returning to EastEnders, Fans Speculate
Man Hospitalised in Critical Condition After Incident in Lewisham
Range Rover driver arrested after 70mph West London police chase
BreakingLONDON

Tulleys Farm Crawley open tulip field for Easter

Breaking

Schools’ focus around appropriate behaviour towards girls and women

Two years ago today, a young man’s life was tragically ended in a car wash shooting
Engineering Works to Disrupt South London Train Services Over Easter Weekend
London Supermarkets Announce Easter Weekend Opening Times
Man Jailed for Carrying Knife Faces Attempted Murder Charge
Police Seeks Public Assistance in Robbery Investigation
Martin Lewis Advises on Car Insurance Amidst £279 Increase in Premiums
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Major Driving Licence Update Introduced Today to Impact Motorists Amid DVLA and Post Office Agreement
Pedestrian Hospitalised After Collision with Police Vehicle in Clapham
Man Jailed Following Met Rape Investigation
Officers Rescue Child from West London River
Police Vehicles to Receive Blue Light Reservoir Refills Every 3 Months
Government Pilot to Introduce Tasers in Prisons as Violence Soars
Breaking

Serious Stabbing Incident Closes Great Chertsey Road, Chiswick

Breaking

Man Charged with Two Counts of Attempted Murder in Kennington Underground Station Incident

Breaking

Pouria Zeraati, the television host of the “Last Word” program on Iran International, was attacked by a group of unidentified individuals as he exited his residence in London on Friday

Breaking

Body Found in Search for Missing 19-Year-Old Lewis from Littlehampton

RECOMMENDED

Roof Fire in East Malling Prompted Response from Firefighters
Investigation Launched After Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon
Clapham Common Crash: Person Rushed to Hospital after Collision Between Cyclist and Car
Easter Travel Nightmare Looms as Operation Brock Reinstated on M20
Urgent ‘Do Not Eat Alert’ Issued: Magnum Classic Ice Creams Recalled Over Metal Contamination
Boy Found in Critical Condition in River Thames
Breaking

Chemical Attacker Abdul Ezedi Given Muslim Burial Despite Claiming to be Christian

Breaking

Two suspects have been arrested by officers investigating a series of burglaries near Dover

Breaking

Record High for Asylum Seekers Crossing the English Channel to Dover in First Quarter

Breaking

Fire Breaks Out at Blackpool’s New £100 Million Civil Service Hub Offices

Breaking

Man Charged in Connection with Burglary at Deal Shop

Breaking

Tragic Bus Crash Near Leipzig Claims Five Lives

Breaking

Papa John’s to Close 43 Restaurants Across the UK

Breaking

Where Kids Can Eat for Free or £1 This Easter Half Term

Breaking

Officer to appear in court charged with non-recent sexual offences

Breaking

Police confirm incident is still ongoing after 37 hours: Man Barricades Himself with Gas Canister, Sparking Police Standoff in Catford

Breaking

Restaurant Owner Jailed for Fraudulent Covid Loan Application and Company Dissolution

Breaking

12-Year-Old Boy Charged with Attempted Murder in Sittingbourne

Breaking

A sex offender from Chatham has been jailed after a jury found him guilty

Breaking

Kent Police have issued CCTV images following a reported burglary in Gravesend

Breaking

Man Charged with Two Counts of Attempted Murder in Kennington Underground Station Incident

Breaking

Pouria Zeraati, the television host of the “Last Word” program on Iran International, was attacked by a group of unidentified individuals as he exited his residence in London on Friday

Breaking

Body Found in Search for Missing 19-Year-Old Lewis from Littlehampton

Breaking

Roof Fire in East Malling Prompted Response from Firefighters

Top Stories

Breaking

Urgent ‘Do Not Eat Alert’ Issued: Magnum Classic Ice Creams Recalled Over Metal Contamination

Breaking

Boy Found in Critical Condition in River Thames

Breaking

Evan Gershkovich: One Year in Detention

Breaking

Two Charged Following Firearms Incident in Bolton

BreakingLONDON

Sir David Attenborough Returns with New BBC Series “Mammals”

SUSSEX

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is implementing significant policy changes aimed at reducing the number of false alarms

SUSSEX

XL Bully Dog Owner in Court

Breaking

Man Found Dead in Car Submerged in River Thames in Battersea

Breaking

Emergency Services Respond to Person in Water Incident at Waterloo Bridge, London

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information Regarding Missing Woman from Lewisham

Breaking

Operation Brock Implemented in Dover: Police Assist with Traffic Management

BreakingLONDON

Man Sought by Police After Two Teenage Girls Sexually Assaulted in Greenwich

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Heathrow Airport, 5 London Buses Diverted
Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court
The public’s help is sought to find a man reported missing near Folkestone

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.