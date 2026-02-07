Watch Live

HORROR SMASH Man Jailed Over Horror Crash on A41 Near Woodham

  Updated: 08:56
  7 February 2026

 

A reckless driver has been locked up for over three years after causing serious injuries in a shocking crash on the A41 near Woodham, Buckinghamshire.

Jail and Driving Ban for Dangerous Driver

Alexander Simmons, 26, from Twyford, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on 27 January. He also received a six-year, four-month driving ban and must pass an extended test before regaining his licence.

Simmons pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after the crash, and possession of a class B drug.

Terrifying Crash Details

The smash happened around 8.35pm on 19 September last year. Simmons was driving a white Mercedes C63 AMG towards Bicester when he recklessly overtook vehicles on the wrong side of the road. He collided head-on with a red Citroen Cactus heading towards Aylesbury.

The driver of the Citroen, 56-year-old Suzanne ‘Suzy’ Pettifor, was left with life-changing injuries. Simmons fled the scene but was caught hours later and charged the following day.

Community Mourns Emergency Care Hero

“This was an appalling example of dangerous driving carried out at a grossly excessive speed,” said Detective Sergeant Lyndsey Blackaby.

“Suzy’s injuries have transformed her life and deeply affected the community she served as an Emergency Care Assistant with South Central Ambulance Service. Her dedication to helping others means this tragedy has a truly profound impact.”

The Pettifor family released an emotional statement:

“The trauma has been hard to come to terms with. We could have lost her. Seeing our precious mum, once full of life, struggle with crippling injuries is beyond devastating.”

“Suzy was the calm in chaos at work, known for her compassion and care. To us, she was the life and soul—a loving mum and grandmother. She is no longer the vibrant person we knew.”

“We’re relieved the guilty plea acknowledged the severity of what happened, and the sentence has provided some closure. Our focus is now on supporting Suzy through her long recovery.”

Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

