Millions Flooded with Fake Reset Emails After Massive Instagram Data Breach

  • Updated: 03:24
  • , 11 January 2026
Instagram is reeling after a massive security breach exposed the personal details of around 17.5 million users worldwide. Cybersecurity experts revealed the leak over the weekend — and since then, millions have reported receiving unsolicited, official-looking password reset emails from Instagram.

Instagram (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

What’s At Risk? Personal Data Stolen in Hack

The stolen stash includes full names, usernames, phone numbers, email addresses and even physical addresses – though thankfully, passwords weren’t leaked. But don’t get too relaxed just yet.

Security experts warn hackers are using this info to stage account takeovers and slick phishing attacks. With so much personal data out in the wild, users must be on high alert.

Where Did the Data Leak Come From?

Cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes tracked the breach back to a vulnerability in Instagram’s API allowing data scraping on a massive scale. The stolen info hit dark web markets under the alias “Solonik” after being harvested in late 2024.

Because many people reuse the same contact details for years, this so-called “recycled” data remains gold for cyber crooks trying to link online profiles to real identities.

Spike in Password Reset Scams Hits Instagram Users

There’s been a surge in dodgy password reset emails flooding inboxes — all seemingly from Instagram itself. Hackers are triggering official Instagram reset alerts using stolen emails, a devious trick called “notification fatigue.”

“By abusing Instagram’s own security notifications, scammers hope users will panic, click bad links, or hand over 2FA codes,” experts warn. This tactic bypasses spam filters, making the scams alarmingly effective.

Meta Faces Heat Amid Rising Security Fears

The parent company Meta is under growing fire from regulators, especially the EU, for shaky data privacy controls. Investigations launched recently in Europe target Meta’s handling of user data and consent.

So far, Meta has stayed quiet on this specific breach but is promising stronger security tweaks and clearer privacy settings for users, especially across the EU, to comply with new rules like the Digital Markets Act.

Protect Yourself: Quick Tips for Instagram Users

  • Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Use authenticator apps, not SMS, to avoid SIM-swap hacks.
  • Verify Legitimate Instagram Emails: Check in-app “Emails from Instagram” to confirm official messages.
  • Change Your Passwords: Use strong, unique passwords you’ve never used elsewhere.

This breach is a wake-up call. Data leaks don’t just vanish — the personal info can circulate for years, fuelling scams and identity theft long after the headlines fade.

Stay sharp, and keep your accounts locked down tight.

