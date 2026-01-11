Watch Live

TRAVEL CHANGES New EU Entry/Exit System Sparks Travel Delays Warning

  • Updated: 14:18
  • , 11 January 2026
New EU Entry/Exit System Sparks Travel Delays Warning

British holidaymakers heading to Europe face fresh travel chaos as the EU expands its new Entry/Exit System (EES). Launched last October, this tech upgrade demands fingerprints and facial scans at the border — and now it’s extending to half the EU checkpoints by January 10.

Travel experts at ABTA warn this will mean longer delays at passport control. “As more places introduce the system, queues are inevitable,” they say. UK travellers must scan four fingerprints and a facial image on first arrival, then scan for each entry and exit afterward.

Dual Border Controls Until April 2026

Until April 9, traditional passport stamping runs alongside the EES, creating a double delay risk. EU states have been ordered to implement the new system at half their border crossings by the January 10 deadline.

ABTA urges border officials to keep queues down by using contingency measures to limit delays. Registration with the EES is mandatory on first visit, then valid for three years or until the passport expires.

Where & How It Applies

  • EES checks hit all Schengen area countries — including Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.
  • Not required for travel to Ireland or Cyprus.
  • At the busiest UK departure points — Dover, Eurotunnel Folkestone, Eurostar St Pancras — checks happen before leaving Britain.
  • The government has pumped £10.5m into these ports to upgrade border infrastructure.

Government & Ministers Respond

“We recognise that EES checks will be a significant change for British travellers,” said Alex Norris, Minister for Border Security. “We’ve worked closely with European partners to make the rollout smooth.”

Minister for Aviation Keir Mather added: “The £10.5m funding helps ports prepare, aiming to minimise disruption at busy crossings and keep journeys smooth.”

Key Travel Tips

  • No action needed before travel — registration happens at the border for free.
  • Expect border checks to take 1–2 minutes per person but queues could lengthen, especially at peak times.
  • At UK juxtaposed ports, peak period waits may also rise as registrations happen pre-departure.

For Brits planning a European getaway, brace for longer waits at the border through January and early 2026 — patience is the watchword for smoother travel ahead.

Recommended for you

Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
POLICE NEED DASHCAM Fatal Crash in Herne Bay: Police Hunt Witnesses
Five Emergency Workers Hurt in Horror Essex Crash – Three Men Arrested for Drug and Drink Driving
HORROR SMASH Five Emergency Workers Hurt in Horror Essex Crash – Three Men Arrested for Drug and Drink Driving
Fatal Crash in Ramsgate: Police Launch Urgent Appeal
PLOUGHED INTO RAILINGS Fatal Crash in Ramsgate: Police Launch Urgent Appeal
Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal
GROK ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal

Must READ

Wintry Chill Bulldozed by Atlantic Gales: Flood Fears Rise
ATLANTIC STORM TAKE OVER Wintry Chill Bulldozed by Atlantic Gales: Flood Fears Rise
One Dead, Dozens Hurt in Tourist Speedboat Smash off Thailand
SPEEDBOAT SMASH One Dead, Dozens Hurt in Tourist Speedboat Smash off Thailand
Woman Stabbed in Croydon: Police Launch Urgent Hunt

BREAKING

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Woman Stabbed in Croydon: Police Launch Urgent Hunt
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
HORROR SMASH Four killed and five injured in ‘head-on’ crash in Manchester

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURE Heartbreaking Fatal Crash Near Sittingbourne
New EU Entry/Exit System Sparks Travel Delays Warning
TRAVEL CHANGES New EU Entry/Exit System Sparks Travel Delays Warning
Suicide Note Found After Essex Plane Crash at Scenic Reservoir
PILOT NAMED Essex Police Name Victim in Tragic Plane Crash at Hanningfield Reservoir
EasyJet Flight Diverts to Gatwick After Mid-Air Medical Emergency
SEX PEST EasyJet perv convicted after trying to rape woman on flight – as he claims ‘she provoked me’
East Grinstead Faces Water Crisis Until Weekend
NO WATER East Grinstead Faces Water Crisis Until Weekend
Sexual Assault Shocker in Plymouth
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Sexual Assault Shocker in Plymouth

More For You

Trump’s Bold Claim: ‘Own Greenland, The Easy or Hard Way’
BOLD CLAIM Trump’s Bold Claim: ‘Own Greenland, The Easy or Hard Way’
Woman Arrested by Six Cops for Feeding Pigeons and Fined £100 for 'Throwing Bread on the Floor'
PIGEONGATE Woman Arrested by Six Cops for Feeding Pigeons and Fined £100 for ‘Throwing Bread on the Floor’
Cyclist in Life-Threatening Condition After Collision with Lorry in Erith – UKNIP
HIT AND RUN PROBE Man in Hospital After Croydon Hit-and-Run – Police Seek Witnesses
Iran’s Crown Prince Plans Dramatic Return Amid Deadly Protests
DEADLY PROTEST Iran’s Crown Prince Plans Dramatic Return Amid Deadly Protests

More From UK News in Pictures

Tragic Fatal Crash on Oxford’s Eastern Bypass
POLICE PLEA Tragic Fatal Crash on Oxford’s Eastern Bypass
Big Garden Birdwatch 2026: Your Count Could Save UK Birds
GET INVOLVED Big Garden Birdwatch 2026: Your Count Could Save UK Birds
Sainsbury’s Recalls Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder Over Hidden Milk Allergy Risk
FOOD RECALL Sainsbury’s Recalls Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder Over Hidden Milk Allergy Risk
Pedestrian Killed in Horrific A449 Crash, Wolverhampton
HORROR CRASH Pedestrian Killed in Horrific A449 Crash, Wolverhampton
£24 Million Cannabis Stockpile Seized in Massive Bolton Drugs Raid
MASS DRUGS HAUL £24 Million Cannabis Stockpile Seized in Massive Bolton Drugs Raid
Nearly £100k Seized in Major Money Laundering Bust
TWO ARRESTS Nearly £100k Seized in Major Money Laundering Bust
Kenyan Man Found Dead in Reading: Tragedy Strikes Homeless Community
KILLED BY THE COLD Kenyan Man Found Dead in Reading: Tragedy Strikes Homeless Community
Millions Flooded with Fake Reset Emails After Massive Instagram Data Breach
MAJOR HACK Millions Flooded with Fake Reset Emails After Massive Instagram Data Breach
No Police Action Over Teen’s Tragic M5 Death
IN THE CLEAR No Police Action Over Teen’s Tragic M5 Death
EMBASSY SIEGE Protester Scales Iranian Embassy Balcony Amid Deadly Tehran Crackdown
Greenland says “Hands off!” as Trump threatens “hard way” takeover
HANDS OFF Greenland says “Hands off!” as Trump threatens “hard way” takeover
Man Charged with Manslaughter Over Wakefield Death
DIED THREE DAYS LATER Man Charged with Manslaughter Over Wakefield Death
Twelve Charged Over Shocking Historic Child Sex Abuse in West Yorkshire
CHILD SEX CHARGES Twelve Charged Over Shocking Historic Child Sex Abuse in West Yorkshire
Robbery Drama at Earl’s Court Tube Station
CCTV RELEASED Robbery Drama at Earl’s Court Tube Station
Thug Smashes Light in Ipswich Cafe, Injuring Two Customers
NOW EATING PORRIDGE Thug Smashes Light in Ipswich Cafe, Injuring Two Customers
Yemeni Asylum Seeker Sexually Assaults Nurse, Pisses by Traffic Lights
DISGRACEFUL Yemeni Asylum Seeker Sexually Assaults Nurse, Pisses by Traffic Lights

More From UKNIP

Police Probe Officers Over Failures in Train Stabbing Case
UNDER FIRE Police Probe Officers Over Failures in Train Stabbing Case
Man Killed as Storm Goretti Topples Tree onto Caravan in Cornwall
TRAGIC END Man Killed as Storm Goretti Topples Tree onto Caravan in Cornwall
Serving Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault
CHRISTMAS EVE ATTACK Gunfire Rips Through Family Home
Paedophile Hunter Sting Nets Man Guilty of Sexual Chat with ‘Girl’
HUNTER STING Paedophile Hunter Sting Nets Man Guilty of Sexual Chat with ‘Girl’
error: Content is protected !!