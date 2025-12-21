Watch Live

  • Updated: 06:03
  • , 22 December 2025
Antisemitic Migrant Freed Under Labour’s Early Release Scheme

A Palestinian migrant who shouted “death to all Jews” has been freed in the UK under Labour’s early release scheme – after crossing the Channel on a small boat and live-streaming the perilous journey on TikTok.

Abu Wadee, 34, was jailed for nine months for trying to enter the UK illegally. Despite his extremist views and weapon-wielding pictures, he was released after serving just 40% of his sentence to ease prison overcrowding.

Repeated Releases Spark Outrage

Wadee was picked up again weeks after being let out for breaching his release conditions – only to be freed again this month after completing his full term. On December 12, he confirmed his prison release on social media, thanking supporters.

He has made vile antisemitic remarks, including calls for “death to all Jews.” Social media also shows Wadee brandishing a Kalashnikov rifle and artillery shell, plus clashing with Israeli Defence Forces.

Asylum Bid and Flouts Deportation Warnings

After arriving via a boat and getting arrested on the beach, Wadee spent time in a Manchester migrant hotel before jail. Now, he’s filed an asylum claim to stay in Britain. He’s reportedly fitted with an electronic tag and living in a bail hostel – despite the Home Office refusing to confirm his status or location.

The Home Office stated only that “all foreign national offenders are referred for deportation at the earliest opportunity.”

Campaigners Demand Tough Action

“The Home Office owes the public answers, and given the potential threat, we need them now,” said Gideon Falter of the Campaign Against Antisemitism. “From Manchester to Sydney, the intifada has been well and truly globalised. The authorities need to get a grip – we are out of time.”

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp labelled Wadee a “scumbag” and called for immediate deportation: “He has spouted antisemitic bile, called for the massacre of Jews and brandished an assault rifle.”

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “The Government must finally concede that there are people crossing in small boats who hate our country, and treat it as a national security emergency.”

Jewish groups have condemned Wadee as a “dangerous extremist” and want the Government to act fast to get him out of the UK.

Labour’s Early Release Scheme Under Fire

This case has reignited fierce criticism of Labour’s early release programme, which freed thousands of prisoners early to combat overcrowded jails across England and Wales. Critics say it risks public safety by releasing offenders who remain threats.

The release of an antisemitic migrant two times after illegal entry is set to ramp up pressure on the Government to overhaul both the controversial early release scheme and Channel migrant policies.

 

