In a bid to tackle the illicit streaming of copyrighted material, UK law enforcement agencies have completed an intensive week-long operation targeting the distribution of illegal streaming services, with a particular focus on modified Fire TV Sticks.

These Fire TV Sticks, originally designed as affordable streaming devices by Amazon, have been modified by criminals to enable access to copyrighted material without proper authorization. The modified sticks, sometimes referred to as “fully loaded,” grant users access to a vast array of premium content, including live sports events, Hollywood blockbusters, and exclusive series from major streaming platforms like HBO, Netflix, and Disney+.

During the operation, coordinated by the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) at City of London Police, officers conducted interviews across the country, targeting individuals involved in the sale and distribution of these illegal streaming services. Locations visited included Portsmouth, Wales, Hartlepool, Middlesborough, Leeds, Manchester, and Bury.

As a result of the crackdown, one person was arrested, and 10 others were interviewed under caution. All individuals spoken to by officers were issued conditional cautions, requiring them to cease their illegal activities and remove any advertising or social media channels promoting the illicit streaming services.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Warbey from PIPCU emphasized the seriousness of illegal streaming, highlighting its connection to other forms of criminal activity and the risks it poses to consumers, including data theft, fraud, and malware.

The operation reflects a broader effort by law enforcement and industry partners to combat piracy and protect consumers from the associated risks. Kieron Sharp, CEO of FACT, emphasized the importance of decisive action against suppliers of illicit services, reaffirming the commitment to disrupt criminal operations in the streaming space.

Streaming copyrighted material without proper authorization is a criminal offense in the UK, carrying significant penalties, including unlimited fines or up to 10 years in prison. Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor and target platforms promoting illegal streams, underscoring the determination to enforce copyright law and safeguard intellectual property rights.